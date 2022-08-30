Dolphins place Byron Jones on reserve/PUP list

August 30, 2022
Earlier this month, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the team was still “extremely hopeful” cornerback Byron Jones would be able to play Week One.

As it turns out, that will not happen.

Jones will be out for at least Miami’s first four games in 2022 as the Dolphins placed him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

Jones underwent offseason leg surgery in March. Jones had progressed to some change-of-direction movements while working on the side. But he apparently is not ready to progress to practicing with the team as the regular season begins.

A first-round pick in 2015, Jones has been with the Dolphins since signing with the team as a free agent in 2020. He started 16 games last year, recording 10 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The Dolphins face the Patriots, Ravens, Bills, and Bengals in the first four weeks of the season.

Additionally, the Dolphins announced they’ve placed linebacker Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve. And the team has waived receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., tackle Larnel Coleman, receiver River Cracraft, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, linebacker Cameron Goode, linebacker Porter Gustin, defensive tackle Benito Jones, offensive lineman Solomon Kindley, safety Verone McKinley III, receiver Braylon Sanders, tackle Kion Smith, defensive tackle Ben Stille, and receiver Preston Williams.

5 responses to “Dolphins place Byron Jones on reserve/PUP list

  3. For the money this is stealing, he has been a bust FA signing. Thanks for nothing Flores!

  4. There is no excuse to not be ready for the season when you are paid that type of money.
    He should of had that surgery well beforehand. Unacceptable!!

  5. touchback6 says:
    August 30, 2022 at 1:02 pm
    The Pats are gonna shred that flimsy D.

    07Rate This

    I wouldnt be pounding on my chest after watching that pre season.They haven’t done jack without Tom…the shredding will be done by the Fins offense!

