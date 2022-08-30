Dolphins set to cut Lynn Bowden

Getty Images

A report earlier this summer indicated the Dolphins engaged in trade talks regarding wide receiver Lynn Bowden, but no deal to move him to another team materialized over the last few weeks.

It doesn’t look like the Dolphins are holding out hope that one does come together in the next few hours. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are set to waive Bowden off their roster on Tuesday.

Bowden was a third-round pick by the Raiders in 2020 and was traded to the Dolphins ahead of his rookie season. He caught 28 passes for 211 yards in 10 games that year and missed all of last season while on injured reserve.

The Dolphins released Mohamed Sanu on Monday, which leaves Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams, Trent Sherfield, Erik Ezukanma, Braylon Sanders, and River Cracraft on the depth chart at wide receiver.