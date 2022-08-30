Dolphins set to cut Preston Williams

Posted by Josh Alper on August 30, 2022, 10:29 AM EDT
A report this month indicated that the Dolphins were engaged in trade talks about wide receivers Lynn Bowden and Preston Williams, but it appears they will be parting ways with both players without getting any compensation in return.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins will waive Williams on Tuesday. That comes after word that they will be making the same move with Bowden.

Pelissero adds that multiple teams spoke to the Dolphins about Williams, so they could still trade him before the move becomes official. If that doesn’t happen, the interest suggests Williams could wind up being claimed.

Williams had 56 catches for 787 yards and seven touchdowns the last three seasons, but missed 25 of the team’s 49 games. He went public with a plea for more opportunities earlier this summer and he’ll now be looking for another team to provide them.

3 responses to “Dolphins set to cut Preston Williams

  1. Would love to see Preston Williams in purple. Especially after his college teammate Bisi Johnson went down with an ACL. Vikings could use his as the WR4

  3. Another huge blow to the very thin Dolphins and that rookie coach. That OL is a sieve. It’s what everyone is glossing over.

