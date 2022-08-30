Eagles cut Olympic hurdler Devon Allen

Getty Images

Devon Allen‘s attempt to jump from the Olympics to the NFL has hit a setback.

Allen, one of the best hurdlers in the world, is being released today as the Eagles get down to 53 players on their roster.

Although Allen showed promise as a receiver and special teamer, and his speed is dangerous for any opponent, the Eagles ultimately decided he’s not ready to play at an NFL level right now, six years after he last played football at Oregon.

Allen will now hit waivers, and if he clears it he’d be a good option to end up on a practice squad, either in Philadelphia or elsewhere. The raw talent is there, and in time Allen might just be ready to play in the NFL.