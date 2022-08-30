Eagles release Anthony Harris

Posted by Josh Alper on August 30, 2022, 11:13 AM EDT
Safety Anthony Harris started 15 games for the Eagles last year, but he won’t be adding to that total in 2022.

PFT has confirmed that Harris has been released as part of the cuts the Eagles are making to set their initial 53-man roster.

Harris re-signed with the Eagles this offseason after recording 72 tackles and an interception in the regular season last year. He added 13 tackles in their playoff loss to the Buccaneers.

The Eagles agreed to a trade with the Saints for defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday and that deal may have helped push Harris out the door. Marcus Epps, Andre Chachere, K'Von Wallace, and Reed Blankenship are the other safeties on their roster.

