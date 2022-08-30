For how long will Geno Smith remain the Seahawks’ starter?

Getty Images

For many quarterback competitions, the winner primarily wins the right to be the first quarterback benched. It’s fair to wonder when that will happen to new Seahawks starter Geno Smith.

It feels inevitable. Although Smith held off Drew Lock, it’s got a distinct “for now” feel to it.

That’s not a wild guess, or a gut feeling. When coach Pete Carroll announced his decision, he dropped more than a few hints that it’s far from a full-season move.

He said Smith will “start the opener.” Carroll also said Smith will “give us the best chance to play great football right off the bat.”

Lock, per Carroll, “ran out of time” in his quest for playing, and Carroll said he wants Lock to be “ready at a moment’s call.”

The season begins with the Broncos and Russell Wilson on a Monday night, followed six days later by a trip to San Francisco. Anything better than 0-2 will be a feather in Smith’s cap.

But if the Seahawks lose to the Broncos and the 49ers, that’s when Lockwatch begins. In Week Three, they host the Falcons. In Week Four, they travel to Detroit.

If they struggle in those two games, that’s when it could be time to break glass in event of emergency. That’s when Carroll’s reiterated obsession with protecting the football may yield to seeing whether Lock can provide what could be a much-needed spark.

At that point, it will be up to Lock. Former Broncos coach Vic Fangio wasn’t bashful about Lock’s struggles when injuries to Teddy Bridgewater suddenly opened the door for Lock. Chances are the door will swing open for Lock again this year, the last one of his rookie contract. When it does, there quite likely will be a now-or-never vibe for Lock.

Lock realizes he needs to better when his chance comes. That’s good, because chances are it’s coming, possibly sooner than later.