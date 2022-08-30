Former lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt makes cut to 53 players in Atlanta

Getty Images

The Falcons have unveiled their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season and it includes wide receiver Jared Bernhardt.

Bernhardt won the Tewaaraton Award as the country’s best lacrosse player while at Maryland. He then transferred to play quarterback at Division 2 Ferris State before trying his hand at receiver with the Falcons this summer. He had five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown, which was enough for him to make it through Tuesday’s cut.

There will be more roster moves to come as teams utilize the waiver wire or sign veteran free agents who shook loose, but Bernhardt’s foray into football has proven successful thus far.

The Falcons waived or released wide receivers Frank Darby, KeeSean Johnson, Stanley Berryhill, and Cameron Batson; defensive linemen Derrick Tangelo, Abdullah Anderson, Nick Thurman, and Darrion Daniels; offensive linemen Justin Shaffer, Jonotthan Harrison, Ryan Nuezil, Tyler Vrabel, Colby Gossett, and Leroy Watson; defensive backs Corey Ballentine, Matt Hankins, Henry Black, and Teez Tabor; tight ends Anthony Firkser, Tucker Fiska and MyCole Pruitt; linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski, Jordan Brailford and Dorian Etheridge; running backs Caleb Huntley and Qadree Ollison; and fullback John Raine.