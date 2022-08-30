Giants cut QB Davis Webb

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 30, 2022, 10:04 AM EDT
Third-string quarterback Davis Webb didn’t make the Giants’ 53-man roster.

The Giants cut Webb today, according to multiple reports.

Webb spent the last three years with the Bills and signed with the Giants this year after former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had been named head coach. So Webb knew the offense, and it was thought that he’d have a decent chance of making the roster.

But Tyrod Taylor was ahead of Webb on the depth chart all offseason, and although Taylor got hurt in the preseason finale, he’s apparently healthy enough to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Daniel Jones when the season starts.

  1. He’ll be on the Giants practice squad like he was on the Bills practice squad. He’ll run their scout team and do everything they need him to do and do it well. Down the line, if they need him, he’ll be close.

