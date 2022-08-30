Henry Anderson, Kristian Wilkerson to IR as Patriots set roster

Getty Images

The Patriots put a pair of players on injured reserve as they dropped down to 53 players on Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Henry Anderson and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson won’t be able to return to the active roster this season because the move came before the final cut was complete. They could be released with an injury settlement if they are going to be healthy before the year is out.

The Patriots also parted ways with 24 players. As previously noted, 2020 third-round pick Devin Asiasi was one of the players that New England let go. He joins fellow tight end and 2020 third-rounder Dalton Keene as players the Patriots have dismissed this summer.

The Pats also waived or released defensive back Justin Bethel, offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais, offensive lineman Yasir Durant, offensive lineman James Ferentz, offensive lineman Arlington Hambright, wide receiver Josh Hammond, running back Kevin Harris, defensive back Brad Hawkins, wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, linebacker Harvey Langi, linebacker Cameron McGrone, cornerback Terrance Mitchell, offensive lineman Bill Murray, wide receiver Tre Nixon, defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr., defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, offensive lineman Kody Russey, offensive lineman Will Sherman, tight end Matt Sokol, running back J.J. Taylor, kicker Tristan Vizcaino, linebacker Nate Wieland, and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.