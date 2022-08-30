Jaguars waive 15 to set 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Jaguars have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season.

After making a series of cuts and trading wide receiver Laviska Shenault to the Panthers on Monday, the team announced that they waived 15 more players on Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Israel Antwine, wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr., linebacker Rashod Berry, wide receiver Jeff Cotton Jr., cornerback Xavier Crawford, offensive lineman Coy Cronk, offensive lineman Nick Ford, wide receiver Willie Johnson, cornerback Gregory Junior, safety Ayo Oyelola, quarterback E.J. Perry, tight end Gerrit Prince, defensive tackle Jay Tufelele, offensive lineman Darryl Williams, and defensive tackle Raequan Williams were the recipients of bad news from the Jags.

There may be more cuts to come on Wednesday. The Jaguars have the top waiver position in the league, so they will be able to pick through the discard piles of the other 31 teams to find players to bolster their roster.