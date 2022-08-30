Jaguars waive Mekhi Sargent to reach 53-player limit

Getty Images

The Jaguars sat at 54 players with 15 minutes to go until the deadline to reduce their roster to 53. They have made a decision.

The team announced it has waived running back Mekhi Sargent.

He was the fourth running back left on the roster behind James Robinson, Travis Etienne and rookie Snoop Conner.

The Jaguars tendered Sargent as an exclusive rights free agent in March.

He made three stops on special teams last season and had five carries for 11 yards in seven appearances that also included stints with the Rams and the Titans.

Sargent saw action on 34 special teams snaps and six on offense, his only career playing time.