Jets release Tevin Coleman

Getty Images

Running back Tevin Coleman is one of the players being dropped by the Jets as they move to a 53-man roster on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are releasing Coleman. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets in 2021 and re-signed with them this offseason.

Coleman had 84 carries for 356 yards and 11 catches for 49 yards in 11 appearances last year. Coleman spent the two previous seasons with the 49ers and spent four years with the Falcons after being drafted in the third round in 2015.

The Jets also cut LaMical Perine on Monday, so Michael Carter, Breece Hall, Ty Johnson, and Zonovan Knight are currently the backs on their roster.