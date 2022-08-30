Jimmy Garoppolo’s return dramatically changes the dynamics for Trey Lance

Posted by Mike Florio on August 30, 2022, 10:49 AM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty Images

Teams make mistakes all the time. The smart ones admit them. The dumb ones double down.

The 49ers avoided a potential mistake by choosing not to cut the cord on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and by working out a very favorable deal to keep him on the team for 2022. They’d made it clear at the outset of training camp that Garoppolo wouldn’t be on the team. They decided it was in the best interests of the team to find a way to keep him. They reversed course, welcoming whatever criticism they’d receive.

In so doing, they’re admitting that they may have made a mistake with Trey Lance. They haven’t acknowledged it yet, but the decision to keep Garoppolo around as a hedge against Lance getting injured or being not good opens the door to the possibility that they’ll eventually decide to give him a second season on the bench and kick the can on the commencement of his career to 2023.

They don’t know what Lance will do in games that count, week in and week out. Coach Kyle Shanahan clearly has concerns. He gave Lance an unplanned extra drive in the preseason finale, and Shanahan openly said he wished he could get Lance more work before Week One.

Now, with the former starter re-entering a locker room in which Jimmy the Ghost is beloved, it will be very awkward for Lance. Surely, he senses the direction in which the wind may be blowing.

What happens at practice? Does Lance freak out a little bit, knowing that Garoppolo is back? How will Garoppolo look once he’s back on the field?

Presumably, Garoppolo will be in uniform as of Week One. Will that be a distraction for Lance? Will he step up, or will he step off?

There’s still a chance — extremely remote as it may be — that Shanahan decides before Week One to just give Lance another Steve Young-style “watch and learn” season. Yes, it sounds crazy to think that.

Almost as crazy it would have sounded a day ago to think that the 49ers would actually keep Garoppolo, and that he’d actually want to stay.

  1. Jimmy seems like a good guy by all accounts. I believe that he will do all that he can not to be a distraction.

  3. There is a bunch of aspects to this story:

    No team would trade for Jimmy

    49ers didn’t want him in a Seahawks uniform a day after they cut him

    Jimmy is a excellent backup at a decent price for a championship caliber team

    Trey has not looked great in preseason

  4. Sounds like Florio is the one who is doubling down on his terrible wrong take. Who can determine the outcome of the Jimmy G saga without seeing the end result? What is the compensation (draft capital and salary impact)? Who can say now how Trey will respond? No one.

    The only mistake is prematurely writing off Trey before the young QB1 can show he belongs in this league. Since Jimmy’s restructuring contract just saved the 49ers $20M+, hard to call that a mistake right now. Seems like a good deal to me and Jimmy knows it’s his best chance to get a better shot with a contender.

  6. All hail the GOAT Trey Lance? Sorry but I’m not buying it. He’s inaccurate and cannot read defenses.

  7. I believe they did this to potentially facilitate a trade. They can keep in on the team and wait until a team needs a QB, during the season. They would get something for him, that way.

  9. 49ers drafted Lance over Justin Fields and Mac Jones. Looks like a huge mistake. Wilson and Lance look like busts so far.

  10. Shanahan blew the Super Bowl not Jimmy G. Did Jimmy let T. Hill behind the safeties. Just like he blew the Patriots greatest comeback in super Bowl history. Take a knee and kick the field goal Shanny. Most over-rated coach in the NFL. Jimy G is a winner when healthy look at their record with and without. So many San Fran fans forget that they were like 0 and 8 when Jimmy G arrived, and almost by himself won 6 games on a terrible team.

  11. If he can’t handle a QB looking over his shoulder, can he handle what’s in front of him?

