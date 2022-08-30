Jon Gruden says he’s a “good person,” hopes to get another shot

Posted by Mike Florio on August 30, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Former Buccaneers and Raiders coach Jon Gruden has kept a low profile for nearly 11 months. He no longer is.

Appearing, for some reason, at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, Gruden addressed the circumstances that ended his coaching career, while also making it clear he wants to coach again.

“I’m not going to say anything but honest things here,” Gruden said. “I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails. And I’ll make no excuses for it. It’s shameful. But, I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes, but I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully I get another shot.”

Question: Has anyone ever confessed publicly to being a bad person? Or would even the worst of the bad still tell the world they are good? Also, if simply going to church and/or avoiding divorce for 31 years is any sort of good-person litmus test, heaven may be a lot more crowded than expected.

Gruden also commented on the media. Specifically, he took a shot at the four-letter network that paid him a high-seven figure salary for nearly 10 years.

“There’s a lot of misunderstanding out there right now,” Gruden said. “What you read. What you hear. What you watch on TV. Hell, I worked at ESPN for nine years. I worked hard at that job. I don’t even wanna watch the channel anymore. Because I don’t believe everything is true. And I know a lot of it is just trying to get people to watch.”

Though he didn’t use the “W” word, Gruden was clearly in that ballpark. Whether he’ll ever be back on the sidelines of a football stadium remains to be seen. College, if he’s willing to deal with kids that young and inexperienced, is possible.

The NFL remains a pipe dream, especially after he sued both the league and its Commissioner for leaking the emails that forced him out of the league. Also, he didn’t exactly thrive in three-plus seasons back with the Raiders after a nine-year break.

Permalink 59 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

59 responses to “Jon Gruden says he’s a “good person,” hopes to get another shot

  1. If he had a better coaching history I am sure some team would hire him, but since he is average at best who would want to deal with the backlash of his racist comments?

  3. Though he didn’t use the “W” word, Gruden was clearly in that ballpark.
    —————————————————-
    I don’t know if my brain isn’t working right or if I’m just not the most intelligent person, though it’s probably some combination of both. But can someone let me know what the W word is? I can’t figure it out for the life of me

  4. Suing the league didn’t stop Brian Flores from getting another job. Very quickly, too.

  5. Didn’t I just finish reading an article on how all of the Gruden 1st rnd picks for the last 2 years are currently out of the league or under arrest? Also, that the 4th overall pick from 2019 hasn’t started a game since 2020?

    Gruden is an overrated loudmouth who is given more props than he deserves because he’s comical loudmouth who is entertaining.

    If he didn’t share a haircut with Mark Davis he would’ve had to find another media gig after getting axed at ESPN.

  6. I still think people deserve second chances. What transpired clearly was not his best moment as a person, but like he says we’ve all made mistakes and most of us, check that, ALL OF US have judged someone for something whether it’s skin color, religion, sexual orientation, decision making, etc. It’s human nature to judge each other, but we can’t let it affect how we TREAT others

  8. As long as it’s not with my team, I’m in favor of him getting another chance, and another, and another — wreck the competition, one franchise at a time.

  9. Off field aside, I think I would have better luck drafting than he did by throwing darts at a draft board.

  10. Talk about perfect timing, Jon! Our Pee Wee team just lost their coach and we’ve got a group of serious five-year-old grinders who are hungry for some leadership!

  11. Gruden should build a new team with Alex Leatherwood, Gareon Conley, Damon Arnette, Henry Ruggs AND JaMarcus Russell, just to make him pay for what he did to this franchise. And Mark Davis needs to be slapped for hiring him to a 10 year contract.

  12. When will we as a society learn that the invasion of privacy is a far worse offense then what one says in private. These where emails to friends and we all have things we have said to friends that aren’t meant for the rest of the world, that is how you know if your friends are any good, they don’t air out your garbage.

  13. I want to publicly state.. I am a bad person…that being said if I was this kbad of a guy I’d keep my head down n my mouth shut. Aside from the emails w/l record n draft history are proff the game has passed him by.

  15. Witchhunt maybe?

    cowboysmb3dw28 says:
    August 30, 2022 at 5:43 pm
    Though he didn’t use the “W” word, Gruden was clearly in that ballpark.
    —————————————————-
    I don’t know if my brain isn’t working right or if I’m just not the most intelligent person, though it’s probably some combination of both. But can someone let me know what the W word is? I can’t figure it out for the life of me

  18. “W” word is “witch-hunt”. He is claiming that ESPN is on a witch-hunt to make him look like a bad guy for content.

  19. Nope and nope. I’ve never played or coached football but I’d have a better chance…

  20. Say what you want, but that dumboriss Smith Michelin tire line was one of the funniest things I’ve read. In fact I’m looking it up again to laugh at it some more hahahahaha

  21. Question: Has anyone ever confessed publicly to being a bad person?

    Yes Mickey Mantel.

    ‘All you have to do is look at me and see where my life was wasted,’
    ‘I want to get across to the kids not to drink or do drugs. Mom and dad should be the role models. That’s what I think. ‘I was given so much and I blew it.’
    ‘don’t be like me.’

  23. Witchhunt maybe?

    cowboysmb3dw28 says:
    August 30, 2022 at 5:43 pm
    Though he didn’t use the “W” word, Gruden was clearly in that ballpark.
    —————————————————-
    I don’t know if my brain isn’t working right or if I’m just not the most intelligent person, though it’s probably some combination of both. But can someone let me know what the W word is? I can’t figure it out for the life of me

    00Rate This
    ———————————————————
    That makes sense in the context if that’s what he means. Idk why he didn’t just say that.. Thank you!

  24. Best sign that someone is not a good person, they tell you that they’re a good person. Please go away King of Mediocrity.

  25. A good person? That’s a mistake a lot of people make. There are some that really try to be a good person, and they do some really good things. But in truth we’re all selfish. Think we’re better than most…
    None are good, not one. We’re all 0-10.

  26. BuckyBadger says:
    August 30, 2022 at 5:47 pm
    When will we as a society learn that the invasion of privacy is a far worse offense then what one says in private. These where emails to friends and we all have things we have said to friends that aren’t meant for the rest of the world, that is how you know if your friends are any good, they don’t air out your garbage.

    ****************************************

    I don’t know what you do but when I want to share private thoughts with friends I don’t send email to their work address. Yanno, that being an email account that doesn’t belong to them.

  27. bottom line- Raiders made the playoffs last year. Time will tell in 2022. Still waiting on the final 53

  28. Can’t see him getting back in the pros, but I can see him coaching college ball.

    Especially with their new mercenary model.

  29. “W” word is “witch-hunt”. He is claiming that ESPN is on a witch-hunt to make him look like a bad guy for content.
    ==========

    Which is funny, considering ESPNs complete and total lack of credibility at this point.

  30. The character of a person is determined when nobody is watching. He didn’t think anybody was watching. Now, we know, and you don’t change the spots in a leopard.

  31. Was really looking like he was going to do the smart thing and just quietly enjoy the piles of money he’d accumulated over his career while suing the heck out of the league for the foreseeable future. Popping off for no reason and publicly campaigning for work already are the opposite of two-thirds of the smart thing…

  33. USFL ??? Or the ROCKS springtime lesgue? Win BIG there and the NFL will bring you back

  34. Maxx Crosby, Renfrow, Kolton Miller, Hobbs, Waller, Jacobs, Moehrig, sticking with Carr and an improved record each season in his second Raiders stint. He had some high profile draft misses but got some absolute gems too that he doesn’t get credit for. Sad that we didn’t get to see Gruden 2.0 through to fruition. I don’t think he’s a great talent evaluator overall but he’s a great coach and good guy. Sad what the NFL and woke media did to him over some private, years old emails.

  37. Someone cue up the early 90s Al Franken clip doing Stuart Smalley with the daily affirmation into the mirror.

    “I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and doggone it, people like me.”

  38. Any time I hear someone say “I go to Church ‘ to prove they’re a good person , I think the exact opposite.

  39. Gruden can actually coach, his schemes work, but he desperately needs to groom a younger coach (like Jay did) and allow them to be the play caller. He’s way too conservative and sucks in the red zone. He is also horrible at judging talent and should have zero imput on player personnel.

  40. Ruggs, Abram, Arnette, Ferrell, Leatherwood, Drake’s contract…you were a personnel disaster. I don’t care if you’re innocent of all accusations, you should be nowhere near a professional football team after what you did during your second go around with the Raiders.

  41. I’m no fan of the guy as he’s overrated as a coach, broadcaster, and evaluator of talent (name a qb that he drafted and successfully developed into a starter). So much for the qb guru label.

    That aside, one can only wonder what else has been said in league emails with coaches and league personnel. The guy was a target, and you have to ask yourself what does Snyder have on Roger Goodell or the other owners?

  42. Yet the hypocrite NFL aligns with known racist Jay z who has used racial slurs again whites in his music, yet that’s completely acceptable.

  44. nite2al says:
    August 30, 2022 at 5:44 pm
    He needs a publicist like Lamar needs an agent!
    —————-
    DHopkins negotiated his own contract extension with the Cards. It was the largest non-QB contract ever at the time. It also has a no trade and no tag clause. I’m sure he needed an agent though. He could’ve got more. Right?

  46. Jeffrey Dahmer was also a pretty good person who was ashamed of certain things. I believe he attended church as well coach

  49. Watson is still around and making millions. Has he ever said he’s a bad person? And, Mike, who are you to judge?

  50. I miss Gruden during the draft, interviewing potential players. I miss his overall NFL antics. I miss him being part of the NFL, coaching or in broadcast. I understand why he might never come back, but I for one, hope he does. Worse people, making much worse mistakes, have gotten a second shot to redeem themselves. He should, as well.

  51. wonder what would happen if everyone else in the nfl was held to the same standards…
    .
    no i dont… i know….there would be no more NFL.
    .
    gruden is just a good, overpaid, scapegoat….

  52. I believe he deserves a second chance. I also believe he will only be a good person if he admits he needs to change his racist ways and is taking efforts to do so. Going to church, remaining married and just eating it out do not count as reasonable efforts to become enlightened. Not woke, just viewing folks as equals.

  53. Can’t love coaching Too much if he spent 15 years avoiding it to stay in the booth, unless That is the second chance he’s really wanting

  55. The chances of Gruden coming back are slim to none. Rush Limbaugh was blacklisted by the league for saying a lot less than what was on Gruden’s emails.

  57. Let me get this straight, if Gruden showed his bigotry and misogyny in an open press conference, it would be okay to paint him as a bad guy. But since his privacy “may” have been invaded, he’s still great guy because that should have never happened. He is the same scummy guy!! You people are weird. I hope none of find out your best bud is a sex offender by accidentally opening his mail.

  58. As a 43 year old white guy in the trades, I suggest to you all – tell your friends, uncles, fathers and every other smooth brain you know – stop saying the n-word. It’s never ok, never a joke, the black people around you don’t want to hear it even if they chuckle or say it’s ok. You deserve to be fired, cancelled, slapped and some more if you say it. There’s too many good people hurt from it, even if you only mean to offend some scary kid that gave you an attitude. Don’t be a loser like Gruden!

  59. What Gruden did is minuscule compared to what these owners get away with. However, I don’t see a scenario where an owner hires Gruden. He’s been blackballed from the NFL for life.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.