Jordan Poyer: I expect to be out there Week 1

Getty Images

Bills safety Jordan Poyer missed almost a month of practice after hurting his elbow in early August, but he was able to get on the field last weekend and he expects to keep making progress over the next week.

The Bills will be involved in the first game of the 2022 season when they head to Los Angeles to face the Rams and Poyer said on Monday that he believes he will be in the lineup for that game.

“I expect to be out there, as long as there’s no setbacks,” Poyer said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “It feels really good right now, I’ll continue to work every single day to try to get to 100 percent for the first game. I feel good. It feels like it’s been forever, but it’s finally felt good to be back on the field these last couple of days with the guys. I know they’ve been working hard in training camp, I’ve been working hard trying to get back on field.”

Poyer said he feels good about his conditioning and that he hasn’t “missed a beat” despite being off the field for weeks. If all goes according to plan, he’ll be able to prove that against the Rams in just over a week.