Kendall Hinton, Mike Purcell cut as Broncos go to 53 players

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton has gone from the practice squad to the Broncos active roster in each of the last two seasons and he’ll have to do it again this year if he wants to play for the team.

Hinton was waived as the Broncos made their way to 53 players on Tuesday. After starting a game at quarterback in 2020 because all the other Broncos at the position were out due to COVID protocols, Hinton caught 15 passes while playing in 16 games last season.

The Broncos also waived defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, tackle Quinn Bailey, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris, cornerback Faion Hicks, guard Zack Johnson, linebacker Jonathan Kongbo, linebacker Kana'i Mauga, cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian, guard Netane Muti, guard Michael Niese, running back Devine Ozigbo, tight end Dylan Parham, safety J.R. Reed, wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, and wide receiver Seth Williams.

As previously noted, veteran quarterback Josh Johnson was released. The Broncos also released tight end Eric Tomlinson and defensive lineman Mike Purcell. Purcell had 96 tackles and a sack for Denver over the last three seasons.

The Broncos rounded out the day’s moves by placing wide receiver Brandon Johnson on injured reserve and trading linebacker Malik Reed to the Steelers.