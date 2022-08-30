Kyle Shanahan isn’t concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo looking over Trey Lance’s shoulder

Getty Images

The 49ers’ stunning decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster could be viewed as proof that the team lacks sufficient confidence in Trey Lance. And, of course, the 49ers want to be sure that nothing about the turns of events screws with Lance. Even if it will.

Coach Kyle Shanahan met with reporters on Tuesday. He was reminded of his past comment that this is Lance’s team and that Shanahan didn’t want to mess anything up with that. Does this change that?

“Not at all,” Shanahan said. “That’s why Trey is our starting quarterback. That’s why Jimmy wasn’t an option unless he came in as a backup role. And that didn’t become an option until it was clear that, at least so far, no one was giving him the exact opportunity. Yeah, this doesn’t change anything and I just feel it makes us a much better team and doesn’t hurt our cap, like it would’ve.”

Shanahan said he was transparent with Lance about the possibility of Garoppolo sticking around.

“Trey was great,” Shanahan said. “There were no problems with it at all. I told him the exact same things that I told Jimmy. The option of bringing Jimmy here, that it had to be in a backup-type deal, which Jimmy knew that was his option and that was the only option. And we told that to Trey also. Trey and Jimmy have a great relationship. Trey actually likes having Jimmy in the building and Trey was very grateful to how Jimmy was to him last year. And we feel very strongly from the two people that Jimmy will give that back to Trey this year. He’ll do for Trey, what Jimmy did for him in the year before.”

Frankly, that may not be the best approach, given that Garoppolo has said he wouldn’t wish his experience in 2021 on anyone.

Shanahan also was asked about the perception that Garoppolo will be more of a threat to unseat Lance in 2022 than Lance was to Garoppolo in 2021.

“I don’t know, that’s not what it felt like from the outside every single game,” Shanahan said. “Every time that Jimmy had a bad pass, every single game we lost, I didn’t think that’s how anybody handled that. We were good in the building here and nothing will change now. I don’t see any difference. I think the quarterback position is really tough and no matter what, if you don’t win games that stuff’s going to come. And yeah, if you have a guy on the bench who’s done it, yeah, that’s what the narrative’s going to be to put him in. If you have a rookie who hasn’t done it before, the narrative’s going to be to put the rookie in and see what you got. If you got a guy who’s never played before, usually the backup quarterback is always the most popular guy. No, I don’t see a difference. I see different stories, but I see the same result. When you don’t play good in this league at quarterback or you don’t win games, something’s coming, it’s all pretty much at the same level. It’s just, what’s the obvious thing that they’re going to choose.”

The difference is that, last year, Lance was always going to be on the team. This year, Garoppolo wasn’t going to be on the team until after Lance struggled in the preseason. They can say they did it because they got Garoppolo for such little money or whatever, but the fact remains that Garoppolo took the team to a Super Bowl, the locker room loves him, and he’s now Football Lazarus, dead and gone and resurrected. It’s a great story that cries out for more chapters.

The 49ers have dramatically pivoted, creating a fresh narrative that absolutely will be different than last year. If Lance struggles, the calls for Garoppolo will be far louder than the clamoring for Lance in 2021, which was modest because when he did play, he didn’t really blow anyone away. If he doesn’t blow anyone away this year, the locker room, the media, and the fans will be blowing the doors down for Garoppolo to get back on the field.