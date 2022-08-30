Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo: Pretty shocking how it worked out

Posted by Josh Alper on August 30, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 30 NFC Conference Championship - 49ers at Rams
Getty Images

The 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo seemed set to head in different directions all offseason, but Monday brought word that Garoppolo will be staying with the team on a revised contract.

Garoppolo will not be returning to the starting job, however. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated on Tuesday that Trey Lance is the team’s starter and told reporters at a press conference that the decision to work things out with Garoppolo was not a hedge against Lance being ready for the job.

Shanahan said “the rest of the league had a chance to get” Garoppolo and that the chance to have a starting NFL quarterback in the No. 2 job made the Niners a “much better team.”

“This was, ‘Oh my God, Jimmy Garoppolo’s available as a backup quarterback.’ . . . It was pretty shocking for us,” Shanahan said, via 95.7 The Game. “We thought it was a win-win for both sides.”

Shanahan said he was not concerned about Garoppolo missing the entire offseason while recovering from shoulder surgery and waiting for his roster situation to get settled. That finally happened in about the least expected way possible and the 49ers are moving forward with the veteran on board for 2022.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo: Pretty shocking how it worked out

  2. JG wanted to stay on the west coast, san fran area for some reason. With a $6.5mil base and potential playing incentives to $15 mil, I’m sure a number of teams would jump at that salary and trade; however, the contract now has a no-trade clause.

  3. Is it really that surprising? Wasn’t it pretty much the expected (and maybe only outcome)? No one will trade for him and his high salary, so he takes a pay cut and stays. That happens more than a few times in the league. Maybe not at QB….

  5. As a close friend of people within the organization; we knew this would be the outcome back when he had the shoulder surgery.

  6. Something is fishy here. I feel like it’s an acting job by Shanahan and Lynch giving them all summer and preseason to evaluate Lance and decide on keeping Jimmy. Wouldn’t be shocked if they told him to get surgery when he did since they weren’t serious about trading him anyways. It’s too convenient.

  7. It wasn’t shocking at all.
    Shanny knows he has a bust in Lance, and has no idea what to do about it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.