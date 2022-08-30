Les Snead: I’ll keep talks on my extension in house

USA TODAY Sports

When news came out earlier this month that Rams head coach Sean McVay had already received a contract extension, he mentioned the team was still negotiating a new deal with General Manager Les Snead.

Snead was asked about his contract status when speaking with reporters on Tuesday and said he and the organization would handle it internally.

“I’ll keep that in house,” Snead said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “Looking forward to 2022. It’s been an awesome journey with the Rams starting in 2012, and definitely expect that to continue not just in the near term, but in the long term.”

Snead was hired in Feb. 2012, just after the club hired Jeff Fisher to be its head coach. After Fisher was fired in 2016, Los Angeles kept Snead on to be the G.M., pairing him with McVay.

The Rams are 86-74-1 in his 10-season tenure, going 55-26 with two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl victory with McVay.

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said back in March that he expected McVay and Snead to both sign new deals with the team, calling them “the architects of this run.”