Lions reduce roster to 53 players

Getty Images

The Lions have announced their full slate of roster cuts, confirming a few previously reported moves.

Detroit has placed cornerback Jerry Jacobs on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which means he’ll miss at least the team’s first four games. He’s still recovering from suffering a torn ACL late last season.

The team released veterans quarterback Tim Boyle, linebacker Jarrad Davis, tight end Devin Funchess, defensive lineman Bruce Hector, running back Justin Jackson, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, and offensive tackle Dan Skipper.

Detroit waived receiver Maurice Alexander, cornerback Cedric Boswell, tight end Derrick Deese, offensive tackle Obinna Eze, cornerback Mark Gilbert, linebacker James Houston, running back Godwin Igwebuike, receiver Tom Kennedy, cornerback A.J. Parker, kicker Riley Patterson, offensive tackle Darrin Paulo, receiver Kalil Pimpleton, linebacker Anthony Pittman, and cornerback Saivion Smith.

The Lions also waived defensive lineman Eric Banks, receiver Trinity Benson, defensive lineman Jashon Cornell, guard Kevin Jarvis, and safety C.J. Moore with an injury designation.