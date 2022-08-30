Man gets three years in prison for fraudulent sales of Tom Brady Super Bowl rings

Getty Images

Fraudulent sales of Tom Brady Super Bowl rings have landed a man in prison for three years.

Scott V. Spina Jr. was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for posing as a former Patriots player and using his identity to buy replica Super Bowl rings that players are allowed to purchase as gifts to friends and family. The Patriots player Spina pretended to be has not been named, and he also was a victim, as Spina bought that player’s ring with a check that bounced.

Players who receive Super Bowl rings also receive a login and password to a site that allows them to buy replicas for friends and family. Spina then used the player’s login and password to purchase three replica rings, which look similar to the rings players receive, and had “Brady” inscribed on the replicas. Spina, posing as a teammate, claimed he was buying them as gifts to give to Brady’s children.

Spina then sold the replicas to a memorabilia dealer who sold one of the rings at auction for more than $337,000.

This is the 25-year-old Spina’s second offense; in 2018 he was sentenced to 35 months in federal prison for failing to deliver goods his business sold to customers, stealing his customers’ credit card information and falsely claiming that purchases on his own account were fraudulent.