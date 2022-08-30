Mason Crosby activated from PUP list, Packers set 53-man roster

Getty Images

Mason Crosby recently expressed confidence that he’ll be healthy enough to kick in the Packers’ season opener and the team appears to share that confidence.

Crosby was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. Had he stayed on the list through the cut to 53 players, he would have become ineligible to play in the first four games.

Crosby is returning from knee surgery and has played in 241 straight games.

With Crosby back on the active roster, the Packers waived Ramiz Ahmed as part of their moves to reach the 53-player limit on Tuesday. They also waived or released tight end Nate Becker, defensive tackle Akial Byers, tight end Sal Cannella, defensive back De'Vante Cross, defensive back Shawn Davis, defensive back Kabion Ento, quarterback Danny Etling, wide receiver Travis Fulgham, wide receiver Rico Gafford, defensive back Innis Gaines, running back Tyler Goodson, linebacker Ladarius Hamilton, defensive tackle Jack Heflin, wide receiver Ishmael Hyman, tackle Caleb Jones, linebacker Kobe Jones, tight end Alize Mack, center Michal Menet, defensive tackle Chris Slayton, running back Patrick Taylor, defensive back Kiondre Thomas, linebacker Ray Wilborn, running back Dexter Williams, and wide receiver Juwann Winfree.