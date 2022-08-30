Michael Schofield, Sam Kamara among final Bears cuts

Getty Images

The Bears waived three players on Monday, which left them with a lot of roster pruning to do on Tuesday.

They announced that work was done shortly after the deadline to set their initial 53-man roster passed. Their cuts included veteran guard Michael Schofield and defensive end Sam Kamara.

Schofield has started 81 games over the course of his NFL career, but Teven Jenkins‘ move to right guard may have helped close the door on his chances in Chicago. Kamara played in eight games for the Bears last season and recorded 10 tackles.

Wide receivers Isaiah Coulter and Nsimba Webster, offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen, defensive end Charles Snowden, and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. were also waived after appearing in games for the Bears last season. Others waived were running backs Darrynton Evans and De'Montre Tuggle; wide receiver Chris Finke; guard Lachavious Simmons; tight end Chase Allen; defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway; linebacker DeMarquis Gates; and safety A.J. Thomas.

Schofield was released along with quarterback Nathan Peterman; tackle Shon Coleman; defensive tackle Trevon Coley; defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.; cornerback Greg Stroman Jr., safety Davontae Harris; and tight end James O'Shaughnessy.