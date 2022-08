2022 NFL Roster Cutdown Tracker

Getty Images

NFL teams must be down to 53 players on their rosters by the end of business on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. We’ll update this post regularly as all 32 NFL teams make their cuts to assemble their 53-man rosters.

Arizona Cardinals: Released cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Joe Walker and waived offensive lineman Koda Martin on August 29. Releasing linebacker Devon Kennard on August 29.

Baltimore Ravens: Waived kicker/punter Cameron Dicker on August 28. Waived center Jimmy Murray on August 29.

Buffalo Bills: Waived punter Matt Araiza on August 27. Waived offensive lineman Jacob Capra, offensive lineman Tanner Owen, wide receiver Neil Pau'u, defensive end Daniel Joseph, defensive back Jordan Miller, and defensive back Josh Thomas on August 29. Released running back Duke Johnson on August 30. Released tight end O.J. Howard on August 30.

Chicago Bears: Waived receiver Kevin Shaa, center Corey Dublin, tackle Jean Delance, and safety Jon Alexander on August 29.

Cleveland Browns: Placed defensive end Chris Odom on injured reserve, released receiver Javon Wins, and waived receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, defensive tackle Glen Logan, safety Jovante Moffatt, offensive tackle Ben Petrula, and defensive end Curtis Weaver.

Denver Broncos: Waived defensive back Blessuan Austin, linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel, offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, running back JaQuan Hardy and defensive back Donnie Lewis on August 29.

Detroit Lions: Released linebacker Jarrad Davis on August 29. Cut quarterback Tim Boyle.

Green Bay Packers: Waived linebacker Ty Summers on August 28.

Houston Texans: Waived kicker Matt Ammendola on August 27.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Released Tyrell Adams, safety Rudy Ford, offensive lineman KC McDermott, and receiver Laquon Treadwell. Waived defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai, running back Ryquell Armstead, cornerback Benjie Franklin, defensive back Brandon Rusnak, linebacker Chapelle Russell, and offensive lineman Badara Traore. Traded wide receiver Laviska Shenault to the Panthers on August 29.

Kansas City Chiefs: Cut five players on Saturday: tackle Roderick Johnson, quarterback Dustin Crum, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, wide receiver Aaron Parker and linebacker Mike Rose. Cut wide receiver Josh Gordon on August 30.

Las Vegas Raiders: Placed tackle Brandon Parker, defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and linebacker Tae Davis on IR and waived tight end Nate Bowers and wide receiver Justin Hall on August 28.

Miami Dolphins: Released wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on August 29. Released running back Sony Michel, offensive lineman Adam Pankey and defensive back Quincy Wilson; waived offensive lineman Blaise Andries, defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr., running back Gerrid Doaks, cornerback Elijah Hamilton, defensive tackle Niles Scott, linebacker Darius Hodge, defensive back D'Angelo Ross, and running back ZaQuandre White; placed linebacker Calvin Munson on injured reserve on August 29. Released wide receiver Lynn Bowden on August 30.

Minnesota Vikings: Placed wide receiver Bisi Johnson and defensive lineman T.Y. McGill on injured reserve, released cornerback Tye Smith, and waived tackle Timon Parris and wide receiver Myron Mitchell on August 29.

New York Giants: Waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith on August 29.

New York Jets: Waived defensive back Javelin Guidry and defensive end Bradlee Anae on August 29. Cut quarterback Chris Streveler on August 29. Waived running back La'Mical Perine on August 29.

New Orleans Saints: Waived defensive back Brian Allen, defensive tackle Josh Black, tackle Derrick Kelly, cornerback Quenton Meeks, running back Abram Smith, and tackle Khalique Washington on August 28.

San Francisco 49ers: Waived cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on August 28. Waived cornerback Ken Crawley and center Dohnovan West on August 29.