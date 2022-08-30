Raiders release Keelan Cole among their moves to 53

Posted by Charean Williams on August 30, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT
Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood wasn’t the only surprise on the Raiders’ transactions list Tuesday as they reached the 53-player roster limit. The Raiders also have moved on from receiver Keelan Cole.

They signed Cole in May but decided to go with younger players at the position, keeping Mack Hollins and Tyron Johnson instead.

Cole, 29, made 187 receptions for 2,691 yards and 13 touchdowns in his five seasons in Jacksonville.

The team also released center Hroniss Grasu, safety Matthias Farley, cornerback Darius Phillips and defensive tackle Kyle Peko.

The Raiders waived offensive guard Alex Bars, linebacker Curtis Bolton, cornerback Isiah “Ike” Brown, cornerback Bryce Cosby, safety Qwynnterrio Cole, tight end Cole Fotheringham, quarterback Chase Garbers, offensive guard Jordan Meredith, offensive tackle Bamidele Olaseni, receiver Dillon Stoner, defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg, running back Austin Walter and receiver Isaiah Zuber.

They placed tight end Jacob Hollister on injured reserve.

They traded cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. to the Cardinals.

  1. The Raiders’ OL and secondary are weak. Mack, Bosa and Herbert are going to have big games on Sept. 11. I have a feeling the Chargers are going to crush the Raiders.

  3. Lol. That last Chargers loss must still sting big time. Since you can’t seem to stay out of Raiders-related threads.

  5. Kept 6 RB’s all to rush behind a winged ding O-line. God help us if Kolton Miller rolls an ankle.

  6. It’s first couple hours after 53 man roster cuts. Might still be a minute or 2 before season start to sign or trade for a player. It’s a tight division n the staff knows it. They also know that other teams are aware of the o-line situation. Not crushing panic button as of yet

