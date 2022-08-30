Raiders to trade Trayvon Mullen to Cardinals

Getty Images

The new Raiders regime is letting go of another high draft pick from the previous regime.

Las Vegas is trading cornerback Trayvon Mullen to Arizona in exchange for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick, according to multiple reports.

The conditional pick could become a sixth-round selection based on Mullen’s playing time.

The Raiders selected Mullen in the second round of the 2019 draft. He emerged as a starter as a rookie, appearing in all 16 games with 10 starts. He then started all 16 games in 2020, recording a pair of interceptions and 14 passes defensed.

But a series of injuries left Mullen sidelined for much of the 2021 season. He appeared in only five games, recording one interception and four passes defensed.

With his injury, Mullen was largely unable to practice during the offseason program and training camp.

The Raiders traded for Rock Ya-Sin in March and signed Anthony Averett in free agency to lead the team’s cornerbacks group.