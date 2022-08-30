Raiders to waive Alex Leatherwood

Getty Images

With a new regime, the Raiders are moving on from last year’s first-round pick.

Las Vegas is waiving offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, according to multiple reports.

A recent report from Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal indicated all options were on the table with Leatherwood — including moving him to guard, trading him, or releasing him. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport noted the Raiders tried to trade Leatherwood to every team but all they heard back was no.

The 17th overall pick of the 2021 draft, Leatherwood was drafted to bookend Kolton Miller as the team’s right tackle. But he was moved to guard during the season after struggling on the outside.

With Josh McDaniels as head coach in 2022, the Raiders had moved Leatherwood around the offensive line during the offseason program and training camp. But he didn’t stick at any position and now Las Vegas has elected to cut ties and move on.

Leatherwood is the latest in a string of failed first-round picks by the previous regime of head coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock. Receiver Henry Ruggs and cornerback Damon Arnette were both waived last season after serious off-the-field incidents. The trio of 2019 first-round picks — defensive end Clelin Ferrell, safety Johnathan Abram, and running back Josh Jacobs — all remain with the team. But all three had their fifth-year options declined in the spring. Ferrell, the No. 4 overall pick that year, has not been a starter since 2020.

Miller, a 2018 first-round pick, was selected by Gruden and previous General Manager Reggie McKenzie. He signed an extension through the 2025 season in April 2021.