Rams announce 53-man roster

The Rams have reached the 53-man roster limit.

To get there, the Rams waived the following players: WR Landen Akers, T A.J. Arcuri, T Chandler Brewer, DE Earnest Brown IV, TE Roger Carter, DB T.J. Carter, DE T.J. Carter, DT Elijah Garcia, LB Chris Garrett, DB Jake Gervase, DB Grant Haley, TE Jacob Harris, LB Anthony Hines, DB Daniel Isom, G Jeremiah Kolone, DB Duron Lowe, TE Jared Pinkney, T Max Pircher, RB Trey Ragas, G Jack Snyder, DE Brayden Thomas, WR Austin Trammell and DE Benton Whitley.

The Rams also put guard Logan Bruss on injured reserve, put linebacker Travin Howard on the non-football injury list, and put defensive back Quentin Lake on the physically unable to perform list.

Nose tackle Bobby Brown III has been placed on the suspended list. He will serve a six-game PED suspension and will not count toward the Rams’ 53-man roster during those six weeks.