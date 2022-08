Ravens make their roster moves to 53

Getty Images

The Ravens have trimmed their roster to 53 with a variety of moves. Coincidentally, or not, we’ve got each of them below.

The Ravens terminated the contracts of seven vested veterans: safety Tony Jefferson, guard/defensive tackle Khalil McKenzie, linebacker Steven Means, defensive back Kevon Seymour, tackle David Sharpe, defensive lineman Brent Urban, and cornerback Daryl Worley.

The Ravens waived the following players: running back Tyler Badie, quarterback Anthony Brown, nose tackle Isaiah Mack, fullback/tight end Ben Mason, linebacker Zakoby McClain, running back Nate McCrary, linebacker Jeremiah Moon, defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols, tight end Tony Poljan, receiver Makai Polk, cornerback David Vereen,receiver Binjimen Victor, safety Ar'Darius Washington, receiver Raleigh Webb, and linebacker Chuck Wiley.

Three players were waived with the injured designation: receiver Shemar Bridges, defensive tackle Aaron Crawford, and linebacker Daelin Hayes.