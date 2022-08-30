Bills to release Duke Johnson

Getty Images

It’s cutdown day in the NFL and veteran running back Duke Johnson is set to be one of the players looking for a new place to play when it is over.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Bills will release Johnson. Those reports add that the Bills have an interest in bringing Johnson back to the practice squad if he doesn’t find a spot on an active roster elsewhere in the league.

Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Bills in March after closing out last season with the Dolphins. He ran 71 times for 330 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Miami and he has also played for the Browns and Texans since being drafted by Cleveland in the third round in 2015.

Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, third-round pick James Cook, Taiwan Jones, and Raheem Blackshear are the other backs on the Bills roster ahead of the deadline to cut the roster to 53 players.