Saints cutting Ian Book

The Saints are cutting third quarterback Ian Book, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The team could re-sign him to the practice squad with Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton the only quarterbacks left on the 53-player roster.

The Saints drafted Book in the fourth round in 2021, and he was forced to play one game last season because of injuries. He went only 12-of-20 for 135 yards and two interceptions in the loss.

Book did not fare much better this preseason.

In three games, he played 168 offensive snaps and went 42-of-65 for 315 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and two lost fumbles.