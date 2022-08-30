Saints trade Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Eagles

Getty Images

The Saints and Eagles pulled off a surprise trade for a veteran player on 53-man roster cutdown day.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, a veteran defensive back, is getting shipped from New Orleans to Philadelphia, according to NFL Network. There’s no immediate word on what the Eagles are sending back to the Saints.

Gardner-Johnson made no secret in training camp that he wanted a new contract, but the Saints didn’t give him one. It’s unclear whether the Eagles are willing to pay him what he’s asking for.

A 2019 fourth-round draft pick, Gardner-Johnson was heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is due a base salary of $2.54 million this season.

Last year Gardner-Johnson played in 12 games, with 11 starts.