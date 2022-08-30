Saints trade Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Eagles

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 30, 2022, 11:16 AM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons
The Saints and Eagles pulled off a surprise trade for a veteran player on 53-man roster cutdown day.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, a veteran defensive back, is getting shipped from New Orleans to Philadelphia, according to NFL Network. There’s no immediate word on what the Eagles are sending back to the Saints.

Gardner-Johnson made no secret in training camp that he wanted a new contract, but the Saints didn’t give him one. It’s unclear whether the Eagles are willing to pay him what he’s asking for.

A 2019 fourth-round draft pick, Gardner-Johnson was heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is due a base salary of $2.54 million this season.

Last year Gardner-Johnson played in 12 games, with 11 starts.

27 responses to “Saints trade Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Eagles

  2. Good move by the Saints. Let this guy and his outrageous contract demands be Philly’s cap problem.

  5. As a close friend of the organization it is wondered if this is the next great Eagles safety to come from NOLA

  6. Sometimes teams don’t like players who don’t try? Eagles must either love him and are going to sign him to an extension, or it is exactly what it was with the Saints, a contract year.

  8. Wow. That’s pretty nuts. And Eagles release Anthony Harris. So I’m guessing CGJ is the starting safety, Avonte Maddox stays at slot corner. Epps is the other starter at safety, unless it’s Wallace or Scott. Worked out well first time with Jenkins. Hope it works out again.

  9. I thought this guy was a corner, or slot corner? Watching from the outside, I didn’t like how this guy annoys players and pushes the limit and does a lot of after-the-whistle type stuff. We’ll see how he does in philly.

  12. Eagles look to have a beauty secondary now. Darius Slay, James Bradberry, avonta Maddox, and now adding Gardner Johnson? I’d be super pumped right now if I wasn’t sort of worried about the fantasy football nature of stacking this defense over the off season

  16. That’s surprising. He’s carved out a pretty good niche for himself in that defense. One thing is for sure, a practice fight will be coming soon. He gets under everybody’s skin.

  17. I get he wanted a new contract but come on! I would have preferred you trade Latimore over CJ. The return had better be at least a 2nd rounder or this was just stupid.

  18. We are luck to have him. The alternatives might have been a disaster. I like that he’s an instigator. The drunk fans will love it!

  19. officially, CGJ and a 7th in ’25, Eagles give up 5th in ’23, and worst of their two 6th’s in ’24.

    Obviously depending on terms if he indeed has a new contract or if Eagles ride on the rookie deal and see how he plays…that’s a pretty good deal for the Eagles, I’d say.

    Did miss five games last year, guess it was some sort of foot injury.

  21. A fifth and sixth for Gardner and a seventh. Doesn’t sound like a return for a starter

  22. razzlejag says:
    August 30, 2022 at 11:21 am
    “I understand”
    – Chauncey Gardner
    ___________________
    I see I’m not the only one who thinks of Being There when this guy’s name comes up. You must water the seeds.

  23. There is absolutely ZERO Excuses for Jalen Hurts. You talk about fine dining ON BOTH SIDES of the ball. Loaded up on both Offense and Defense.

  25. It’s as if Chauncey Gardner-Johnson wasn’t happy about “being there” in New Orleans.

