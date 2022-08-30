Sam Ehlinger is expected to make Colts 53-man roster

Getty Images

It looks like the Colts are going to keep three quarterbacks after all.

Per Stephen Holder of ESPN, Sam Ehlinger is expected to remain on Indianapolis’ 53-man roster once cuts are in on Tuesday.

Ehlinger will be the team’s third quarterback behind veterans Matt Ryan and Nick Foles.

Head coach Frank Reich said on Sunday that Ehlinger “had a phenomenal preseason.” In the exhibition matchups, he completed 24-of-29 passes for 289 yards with four touchdowns and added 71 yards rushing with a TD.

Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Texas. He appeared in three games last season, taking three carries for 9 yards.