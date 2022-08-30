Steelers cut Henry Mondeaux, Buddy Johnson

Getty Images

The Steelers announced a number of roster moves on Tuesday that brought them to 56 players and leaves them with three moves to make with hours to go until the deadline.

Defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux was one of the players let go in the first wave of moves. Mondeaux had 21 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery in 26 games last season.

The team is also parting ways with 2021 fourth-round pick Buddy Johnson. He appeared in four games as a rookie.

The Steelers also cut defensive backs Carlins Platel, Elijah Riley, Chris Steele, and Linden Stephens; linebackers Ron'Dell Carter, Hamilcar Rashed, Delontae Scott, and James Vaughters; defensive linemen Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis, Donovan Jeter, and Mondeaux; offensive linemen William Dunkle, Adrian Ealy, Chaz Green, John Leglue, and Ryan McCollum; running back Max Borghi; tight ends Kevin Rader and Jace Sternberger; and wide receivers Tyler Snead, Tyler Vaughns and Cody White.