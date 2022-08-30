Steelers release five to get down to 53 players

Getty Images

The Steelers have reduced their roster to 53 players by releasing several veterans. The team also officially announced its two Tuesday trades.

Pittsburgh has released linebacker Marcus Allen, cornerback Justin Layne, running back Anthony McFarland, offensive lineman Joe Haeg, and offensive lineman Trent Scott.

Allen, Layne, and McFarland were all Steelers draft picks. Layne had the most experience, appearing in 43 games with no starts since Pittsburgh selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft. Allen appeared in 33 games with three starts for Pittsburgh. And McFarland appeared in 13 games for the franchise.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers plan to re-sign Allen after the team places safety Damontae Kazee on injured reserve. Kazee is expected to return from injury at some point in 2022, which is why he needed to be on the initial 53-man roster.

Pittsburgh has officially acquired linebacker Malik Reed from the Broncos and offensive lineman Jesse Davis from the Vikings.