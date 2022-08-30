Steelers to acquire Jesse Davis from Vikings

Getty Images

The Steelers are adding some veteran depth to their offensive line.

According to a report from NFL Media, the Vikings are trading Jesse Davis to the Steelers.

Minnesota will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft in exchange for Davis.

Davis signed with the Vikings in March after spending his first five seasons with the Dolphins. Last year, he appeared in all 17 games with 16 starts for Miami, playing 92 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He played nearly every offensive snaps for the Dolphins since 2018.

The Steelers had reportedly cut offensive linemen Joe Haeg and John Leglue, so acquiring Davis gives the team some different depth.