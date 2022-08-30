Steelers to acquire Jesse Davis from Vikings

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 30, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT
The Steelers are adding some veteran depth to their offensive line.

According to a report from NFL Media, the Vikings are trading Jesse Davis to the Steelers.

Minnesota will receive a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft in exchange for Davis.

Davis signed with the Vikings in March after spending his first five seasons with the Dolphins. Last year, he appeared in all 17 games with 16 starts for Miami, playing 92 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He played nearly every offensive snaps for the Dolphins since 2018.

The Steelers had reportedly cut offensive linemen Joe Haeg and John Leglue, so acquiring Davis gives the team some different depth.

5 responses to “Steelers to acquire Jesse Davis from Vikings

  1. Davis did not get a lot of work in preseason and didn’t seem to be effective when in there but I am surprised by the aggressive moves the team is making. I guess Ingram is in.

  5. This one surprised me a fair bit. Seemed like adding Davis to the OLine mix helped to upgrade the group. Vikes get a seventh round pick in 2025?I hope someone leaves a post-it note somewhere as reminder to cash in this valuable pick in three years time.

