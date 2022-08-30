Texans release Marlon Mack

Getty Images

The Texans will be opening the regular season at home against the Colts, but it doesn’t look like running back Marlon Mack will be there to welcome his former team to Houston.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mack is among the Texans’ cuts as they move to 53 players. Mack is not subject to waivers, so he can sign with any team once the move is officially processed by the league.

Mack was a 2017 fourth-round pick by the Colts and he ran for 2,484 and 20 touchdowns during his five seasons in Indianapolis.

With Mack gone, it’s all the more likely that rookie Dameon Pierce is going to be the clear lead back in Houston this season. Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale, and Royce Freeman round out the backs who were on the 80-man roster for the Texans.