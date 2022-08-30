Titans announce they’ve set their 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Titans announced the release of punter Brett Kern on Monday and they followed up with the rest of the moves they made to get to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

Defensive back Tyree Gillespie was one of the players dropped from the roster. He was acquired in a trade with the Raiders on August 17 for a conditional seventh-round pick that likely will not be conveyed to Las Vegas after Gillespie failed to make the team.

They waived or released quarterback Logan Woodside; wide receivers Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey, Reggie Roberson, and Cody Hollister; defensive linemen Larrell Murchison, Sam Okuayinonu and Jordan Peevy; defensive backs Chris Jackson, Theo Jackson, Tre Swilling, Adrian Colbert, and Greg Mabin; running back Trenton Cannon; linebackers Joe Jones, Jack Gibbens and David Anenih; offensive linemen Xavier Newman, Jordan Roos, Andrew Rupcich, Christian DiLauro, Hayden Howerton, Jalen McKenzie, and Willie Wright; and tight ends Thomas Odukoya, David Wells and Tommy Hudson.

The Titans can sign 16 players to their practice squad on Wednesday and there will likely be other tweaks to the roster coming before they open the season against the Giants on September 11.