Vikings acquire Ross Blacklock from Texans

The Vikings have acquired defensive tackle Ross Blacklock from the Texans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Minnesota will send a sixth-round selection to Houston for Blacklock and a seventh-rounder.

Minnesota is cutting Armon Watts, whose base salary was $2.54 million, and replacing him with Blacklock, whose base salary is $1.332 million.

The Texans listed Blacklock as the backup to Maliek Collins.

Blacklock, a second-round pick in 2020, played 29 games with three starts in his time with the Texans. He totaled 36 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

In 2021, Blacklock played 455 defensive snaps and 59 special teams snaps in 14 games. He made 22 tackles and two sacks.