The Vikings have acquired defensive tackle Ross Blacklock from the Texans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Minnesota will send a sixth-round selection to Houston for Blacklock and a seventh-rounder.

Minnesota is cutting Armon Watts, whose base salary was $2.54 million, and replacing him with Blacklock, whose base salary is $1.332 million.

The Texans listed Blacklock as the backup to Maliek Collins.

Blacklock, a second-round pick in 2020, played 29 games with three starts in his time with the Texans. He totaled 36 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

In 2021, Blacklock played 455 defensive snaps and 59 special teams snaps in 14 games. He made 22 tackles and two sacks.

5 responses to “Vikings acquire Ross Blacklock from Texans

  1. So, they cut a proven good but not great player to trade for a guy that can’t even crack the starting lineup just to save a small amount of money. Looks like Red Mccombs is back in town.

  2. Good bye to another of Ricks Picks. But if they cut Monde, it will rank up there with some of the Viking all time mistakes.

  3. u4775 says:
    August 30, 2022 at 4:02 pm
    Good bye to another of Ricks Picks. But if they cut Monde, it will rank up there with some of the Viking all time mistakes.
    //////
    If they cut a third round pick it’ll rank where now?

  5. They cut two 3rd round picks, Wyatt Davis is toast too. I watched Monde carefully in the preseason and his stats did not reflect his play. Almost all the mistakes were made by his supporting cast of what are now cuts. Monde is the real deal and and was endorsed very enthusiastically by Adam Thielan in camp. His arm is amazing and he appears very intelligent. What QB that has almost no experience is making reads to his 3rd and 4th receivers? Very few if any others. I expect he will be on the practice squad, I hope it is the Vikings because I am doubful he will make it thru waivers. He IS Couisins replacement and far superior to Jordan Love.

