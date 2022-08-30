Vikings cut 2021 fourth-rounder Janarius Robinson

Getty Images

The Vikings will be parting ways with a member of their 2021 draft class on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will waive linebacker Janarius Robinson en route to setting their 53-man roster.

Robinson could return to the practice squad, but if he moves on he will do so without ever playing in a regular season game for the team. He missed his entire rookie season while on injured reserve. He had five tackles and a half-sack in the team’s preseason games.

The Vikings moved five players off the active roster on Monday and Robinson’s departure leaves them with 21 more cuts to make before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.