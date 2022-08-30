Vikings cut Sean Mannion, too

Getty Images

When the Vikings traded for backup quarterback Nick Mullens, a guessing game began as to which of the current understudies to Kirk Cousins could be cut, Sean Mannion or Kellen Mond.

Ultimately, it was both.

Mannion is getting cut, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. It’s happening on the same day the Vikings waived Mond.

That leaves Cousins and Mullen as the two quarterbacks on the roster for now. Mannion or Mond could return on the practice squad. Mond will have to clear waivers before he can join the practice squad. Mannion is a free agent.

It was odd, to say the least, that the Vikings had changed out none of their quarterbacks from 2021 despite a new coaching staff and General Manager. Now, Cousins is the only one back.