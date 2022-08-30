Vikings cut Sean Mannion, too

Posted by Mike Florio on August 30, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

When the Vikings traded for backup quarterback Nick Mullens, a guessing game began as to which of the current understudies to Kirk Cousins could be cut, Sean Mannion or Kellen Mond.

Ultimately, it was both.

Mannion is getting cut, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. It’s happening on the same day the Vikings waived Mond.

That leaves Cousins and Mullen as the two quarterbacks on the roster for now. Mannion or Mond could return on the practice squad. Mond will have to clear waivers before he can join the practice squad. Mannion is a free agent.

It was odd, to say the least, that the Vikings had changed out none of their quarterbacks from 2021 despite a new coaching staff and General Manager. Now, Cousins is the only one back.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Vikings cut Sean Mannion, too

  7. Mond to the practice squad. Mannion gets a job as Cousins’ personal QB coach.

  8. Mond will be back on the practice squad, the team knew it drafted him too high.

  9. Won’t be surprised if the Vikes pick up another QB to stash on the Practice Squad. Seems kind of risky to have only two. Especially if one or both gets ill or one is injured. Then you have only ONE QB on the roster? Not good.

  10. Well I saw this coming as those 2 were absolutely putrid n pressman. I miss Slotee, gotta say.

  11. All of his value comes from when he is holding a clipboard. It’s time for him to begin his coaching career which I’m pretty sure he would excel at

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.