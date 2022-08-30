Vikings make it official: They cut Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond

Posted by Charean Williams on August 30, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings Training Camp
The Vikings had a busy day with two trades among their many moves.

Minnesota traded offensive lineman Jesse Davis to the Steelers in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft. It sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Texans to acquire defensive lineman Ross Blacklock and a 2023 seventh-round selection.

The Vikings also released three vested veterans, with quarterback Sean Mannion, cornerback Nate Hairston and cornerback Parry Nickerson now free agents.

They waived safety Mike Brown, receiver Dan Chisena, tight end Zach Davidson, guard Wyatt Davis, safety Myles Dorn, guard Kyle Hinton, receiver Trishton Jackson, running back Bryant Koback, linebacker William Kwenkeu, linebacker Blake Lynch, outside linebacker Zach McCloud, quarterback Kellen Mond, tight end Nick Muse, outside linebacker Janarius Robinson, defensive lineman T.J. Smith, center Josh Sokol, linebacker Chazz Surratt, defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman and defensive lineman Armon Watts.

The Vikings waived defensive lineman Jullian Taylor with an injury settlement.

8 responses to “Vikings make it official: They cut Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond

  1. Don’t even put Mannion on the practice squad. Just make him an assistant QB coach since he is Kirk’s bff.

  6. Hinton, Surrat, Mond will likely go the practice squad. Not surprised to see Davidson and Muse cut after their preseason game showings. I would think they’d like to get Watts and Wyatt Davis back too, but Watts is likely going to sign quickly and WD is probably just throwing good money after bad.

  8. The best thing about a new regime is they can move forward with zero obligation to draft status. No keeping for covering their butts sake.

