Vikings make it official: They cut Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond

Getty Images

The Vikings had a busy day with two trades among their many moves.

Minnesota traded offensive lineman Jesse Davis to the Steelers in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft. It sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Texans to acquire defensive lineman Ross Blacklock and a 2023 seventh-round selection.

The Vikings also released three vested veterans, with quarterback Sean Mannion, cornerback Nate Hairston and cornerback Parry Nickerson now free agents.

They waived safety Mike Brown, receiver Dan Chisena, tight end Zach Davidson, guard Wyatt Davis, safety Myles Dorn, guard Kyle Hinton, receiver Trishton Jackson, running back Bryant Koback, linebacker William Kwenkeu, linebacker Blake Lynch, outside linebacker Zach McCloud, quarterback Kellen Mond, tight end Nick Muse, outside linebacker Janarius Robinson, defensive lineman T.J. Smith, center Josh Sokol, linebacker Chazz Surratt, defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman and defensive lineman Armon Watts.

The Vikings waived defensive lineman Jullian Taylor with an injury settlement.