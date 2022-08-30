Vikings to waive Kellen Mond

Getty Images

When the Vikings made a trade for Nick Mullens last week, it was a clear sign that they weren’t satisfied with their backup quarterback options and at least one of those options will be leaving the team on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is waiving Kellen Mond, although the Vikings have not announced the move and Mond could still be traded before the deadline to set a 53-man roster.

Mond and Sean Mannion began the summer as the backups to Kirk Cousins.

Mond was a third-round pick in 2021 and he appeared in one game during his rookie season. He was 2-of-3 for five yards in that appearance and he went 29-of-51 for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions this summer.

There’s also word that the Vikings are waiving 2021 fourth-rounder Janarius Robinson, so one theme of cutdown day in Minnesota is cutting ties to remnants of former General Manager Rick Spielman’s final draft for the team.