Vikings to waive Kellen Mond

Posted by Josh Alper on August 30, 2022, 9:56 AM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

When the Vikings made a trade for Nick Mullens last week, it was a clear sign that they weren’t satisfied with their backup quarterback options and at least one of those options will be leaving the team on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is waiving Kellen Mond, although the Vikings have not announced the move and Mond could still be traded before the deadline to set a 53-man roster.

Mond and Sean Mannion began the summer as the backups to Kirk Cousins.

Mond was a third-round pick in 2021 and he appeared in one game during his rookie season. He was 2-of-3 for five yards in that appearance and he went 29-of-51 for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions this summer.

There’s also word that the Vikings are waiving 2021 fourth-rounder Janarius Robinson, so one theme of cutdown day in Minnesota is cutting ties to remnants of former General Manager Rick Spielman’s final draft for the team.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Vikings to waive Kellen Mond

  1. Thought his draft grade was a little high TBH, but no one is an expert at that. What is it with these texas A&M QB Flame outs?

  2. Ryan Pace’s final gift to Bears fans was swooping the Vikings for Justin Fields. It might make up for everything else.

  3. The best decision Sean Mannion ever made was to befriend Kirk cousins. Both he and Mond aren’t able to help you win games.

  4. Perhaps Mike Zimmer is owed an apology…..from everyone. 🤣

  6. Ryan Tannehill has started for 9-10 years in the league. Not sure anyone else has stuck since.

  8. Both the Vikes and Bears are coming to terms with the wretched drafting and personnel decisions of the former regimes.

  12. “Thought his draft grade was a little high TBH, but no one is an expert at that.”

    Isn’t Chris Sims supposed to be one? How did he rate Mond?

  14. This Vikes fan is ok with a thorough house cleaning from the last regime, including cutting ties with draft picks instead of waiting and hoping they develop. Change is good.

  16. The Vikings wasted a lot of seasons under Splieman and Zimmerman. The signs were evident early on, but of course the Wilf’s don’t care about winning.

  17. Not saying he showed enough in the preseason, but if this team keeps Sean Mannion on the roster over him I may have to gouge my eyes out.

  18. If you have a last name that starts with M you WILL eventually get a shot at being a backup QB in Minnesota.

  19. They guy lose his opportunity last year when had to be sided out in training camp because he was unvaccinated, doesn’t matter your stance about vaccines, when you are fighting for a spot in a roster you can’t put yourself in a position that will take you out of the field, specially in training camp.

  20. Simms loved Mond, believe he had him as his 4th QB coming out that year. I never saw what he was seeing and he is supposed to be an expert former NFL QB. What did he see in the guy?

  22. Viking Fan Blames Officials…..Everybody Drink says:
    August 30, 2022 at 10:02 am
    Perhaps Mike Zimmer is owed an apology…..from everyone
    //////////////
    Literally nobody was asking Zim to start Mond. But when the Vikings were not in the playoffs, it seemed obvious to start Mond and either let him flame out or improve. Nobody owes Zim an apology for anything. His defense is the reason the team missed the playoffs.

  24. KnowsMoreThanYou says:
    August 30, 2022 at 10:50 am
    Viking Fan Blames Officials…..Everybody Drink says:
    August 30, 2022 at 10:02 am
    Perhaps Mike Zimmer is owed an apology…..from everyone
    //////////////
    Literally nobody was asking Zim to start Mond. But when the Vikings were not in the playoffs, it seemed obvious to start Mond and either let him flame out or improve. Nobody owes Zim an apology for anything. His defense is the reason the team missed the playoffs.
    __________

    Hopefully Viking Fan was being sarcastic. Zimmer’s problems extended way beyond anything that could be blamed on Spielman.

  26. gibson45 says:
    August 30, 2022 at 10:37 am
    The Vikings wasted a lot of seasons under Splieman and Zimmerman. The signs were evident early on, but of course the Wilf’s don’t care about winning.
    _________

    Aaargh, “Zimmer”, not “Zimmerman”. My error.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.