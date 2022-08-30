Vikings waive Armon Watts

Getty Images

The Vikings’ website still lists Armon Watts as a starter along their defensive line. But Watts won’t start.

The Vikings made the surprising decision to waive Watts on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Watts, a sixth-round selection in 2019, was the only first-team player to play in the second preseason game. He played 12 defensive snaps.

In his three seasons in Minnesota, Watts played 40 games with 10 starts. He totaled 90 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles. Five of his sacks came in 17 games last season when he saw 670 snaps.