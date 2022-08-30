Zane Gonzalez goes on IR, Panthers announce final cuts

Getty Images

Kicker Zane Gonzalez won’t be back with the Panthers in 2022.

Gonzalez went on injured reserve Tuesday in one of the moves the Panthers made to set their initial 53-man roster. He injured his quad during the team’s final preseason game.

The Panthers have worked out kickers, but have not signed anyone to replace Gonzalez at this point.

Linebacker Julian Stanford was placed on injured reserve.

In addition to the IR moves, the Panthers announced that wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (who filled in for Gonzalez when the kicker was injured last season), safety Juston Burris, and wide receiver Keith Kirkwood have been released.

Running backs Spencer Brown and John Lovett; Derek Wright, C.J. Saunders, Charleston Rambo, and Ra'Shaun Henry; tight ends Colin Thompson and Josh Babicz, offensive linemen Deonte Brown, Mike Horton, and Sam Tecklenburg; defensive ends Austin Larkin, Drew Jordan, and Darryl Johnson; defensive tackle Frank Herron; linebackers Josh Watson, Arron Mosby, and Isaiah Graham-Mobley; cornerbacks Tae Hayes, Kalon Barnes, and Madre Harper; and safety Kenny Robinson were all waived.