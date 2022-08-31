49ers claim Blake Hance

Getty Images

The 49ers have added some offensive line depth.

San Francisco has claimed Blake Hance, per the transaction wire.

The Browns cut Hance earlier this week. He appeared in all 17 games with eight starts for Cleveland last year and was on the field for 58 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Hance entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2019. He also spent time with the Bills, Washington, Jaguars, and Jets before landing with Cleveland late in the 2020 season.