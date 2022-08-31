Aaron Donald downplays last week’s helmet-swinging fiasco

Posted by Mike Florio on August 31, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT
Six days ago, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald blew a gasket during a joint practice with the Bengals. Donald ended up with an orange helmet in each hand, and he was angrily swinging them at Cincinnati players.

Donald now downplays the incident.

It was just a practice,” Donald told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “It was football. I don’t really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo.”

His main focus is Buffalo because the league couldn’t suspend him for the Week One contest, and the team wouldn’t. It should have happened.

And it’s not “practice” or “football.” It goes beyond anything anyone signs up for. Although Schefty still gets clowned for calling Myles Garrett hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet “assault,” IT WAS. It’s not part of football. It’s beyond anything remotely acceptable in a football game.

It’s conduct for which someone would have been arrested and charged, if it had happened on the street. It’s something for which Donald definitely would have been suspended by the league, if it had happened in a game.

Hopefully, the league and the NFL Players Association will agree that there should be real punishment for such incidents. After all, whenever one member of the union assaults a player with a helmet, the victim is also a member of the union. The NFLPA should want real punishment to be available when such conduct occurs.

  1. I am sure if the tables were turned Aaron would have just laughed it off and turned the other cheek.

  3. The NFLPA only cares about the famous players. If it had been a UDFA Bengal OL hitting Donald in the head with his own helmet they would have probably been cut, suspended, and banned from the league.

  6. Aaron Donald is a knucklehead! It is insulting that he would downplay his actions and not be contrite. His sheer arrogance should double a 6 game suspension to 12. Just because he is arguably the best player on the planet, does not mean he is above reproach.

    SUSPEND HIM NOW!!!

  8. Since no one can/will do anything about it, let’s just hope he has a crappy year, and the Rams fall from grace for not disciplining him.

  9. Had it been a Rams bottom tier player, they would have cut him that day and received praise for quick admonishment of such behavior. Since it was Donald… “what helmet?”

  11. Of course he will – he is just that low rent level of character that pads his stats in the regular season and only showed up to make 3 plays in two years of playoffs. This guy is stealing money.

