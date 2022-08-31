Andy Reid: I’m proud of Josh Gordon for all that he did

Getty Images

Receiver Josh Gordon joined the Chiefs last September after he was reinstated from another lengthy suspension.

While there was some excitement about his potential contributions to Kansas City’s offense, that never really came to fruition. He caught only five passes for 32 yards with one touchdown. He appeared in 12 games and made five starts but received only 14 targets on his 219 offensive plays.

The Chiefs brought him back for the 2022 offseason and he made a 10-yard catch during the preseason. But ultimately he did not make Kansas City’s 53-man roster and was released this week.

“Listen, I’m proud of Josh for all that he did. [It was] a real pleasure to have him here,” head coach Andy Reid said in his Tuesday press conference. “There’s a chance that he potentially is back here and if it doesn’t work out somewhere else, but just from a football standpoint but also even the bigger picture of things, he really did a heck of a job.”

Teams will have 16-man practice squads, so there is a chance Gordon’s time with the club isn’t quite over. But the 31-year-old receiver — who led the league with 1,646 receiving yards back in 2013 — is free to sign with any team that may think it can make the most out of Gordon’s talents.