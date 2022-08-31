Baker Mayfield: I never said I’m going to f—k Browns up

Posted by Josh Alper on August 31, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT
Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be facing his former team in Week 1 and he’s admitted that the game means something extra because of how his time with the Browns came to an end.

Mayfield denies that extra emotion led him to tell Cynthia Frelund of NFL Media that he is going to “fuck them up” in the season opener. Frelund relayed the quote during a recent podcast appearance and it drew enough attention on Tuesday that Mayfield was asked about it on Wednesday.

Mayfield said he always wants to win, but that he never said what Frelund quoted him as saying.

“First, I didn’t say it,” Mayfield said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously everybody’s going to write whatever story they want, there’s history  that I played there the last four years. I’m an extremely competitive person. Everybody knows that. If I wasn’t wanting to win then there would be a really big issue with me being the quarterback here. I want to win in everything I do. That’ll never change. That is not how I phrased it. It’s not even what I said.”

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said “we’ll take it and we’ll use it” in reference to Mayfield’s purported quote about the matchup, but one imagines there wasn’t much need for extra motivation to kick off the season with a strong performance against the former Brown.

  2. Okay. If he did not say it then I withdraw my criticism of him for saying it.

    Whether he said it or not, just the fact that he is denying it is a good sign.

  4. Should’ve owned it, even if he didn’t actually say the words. It’s a good sentiment and something the NFL could actually use more of. Fans wants spirited contests.

  5. baker being baker ..he just can’t keep his mouth shut…wonder how long the panthers will put up with this crap…

  6. Mayfield may be telling the truth here. People think he hasn’t matured but I think the last 2 years he’s been much more professional and restrained than people give him credit for. He’s gone through a lot of crap the past year especially and done a good job of taking the high road through all of it.

    And even if he did say that and was thinking he was off the record, then I still don’t blame him.

