Bears awarded Alex Leatherwood and five other players on waivers

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 31, 2022, 12:43 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire.

Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco.

The biggest name of the bunch is Leatherwood, the 2021 first-round pick of the Raiders. Las Vegas tried and failed to trade Leatherwood, and if he had passed through waivers the Raiders would have been stuck with the remaining $5.9 million on his contract. But now the Bears will pay that.

It’s not a great sign for Chicago’s depth that more than 10 percent of their 53-man roster will be made up of players who were cut by other teams, but the Bears decided to be aggressive on the day after roster cutdown day.

The Bears will now have to release six other players to make room for these six new arrivals.

13 responses to “Bears awarded Alex Leatherwood and five other players on waivers

  6. Every team this type of year sifts through someone else’s scraps. This is a bit of a coup for the Bears. Leatherwood, while over-drafted was still a highly coveted talent only a year ago. Now the Bears get him, on his rookie contract with four years left, without having give up any picks.
    Since the Bears offensive line is lacking, to be generous (in shambles to be honest) the Bears need every bit of talent they can scrounge there.

  8. Guys, we should add some depth because Teven Jenkins is unproven…

    Well, there’s this tackle out in Vegas…

  12. Armani Watts was a surprise cut by Vikings as he was listed as starting DT. He has gotten better every year and is in a contract year. No doubt having a division rival pick him up is not ideal and will haunt the Vikings. Just getting Watts and Leatherwood are huge gifts to the Bears.

